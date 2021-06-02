Ontario Provincial Police charge man in Leeds County with first-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Early Tuesday morning, OPP from Leeds County responded to a 911 call at a residence on Highway 15 where a male was found deceased. Officers found two other people with serious injuries who were transported to hospital by Leeds & Grenville County Paramedics.

Jay Slade, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

There is no fixed address for Slade.

The investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, a provincial forensics team and Leeds County’s crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact OPP immediately.

