Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario Provincial Police charge man in Leeds County with first-degree murder

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 8:55 pm
A 26 year old man has been charged with first degree murder and two other charges after a suspicious death occurred in Seeley's Bay. View image in full screen
A 26 year old man has been charged with first degree murder and two other charges after a suspicious death occurred in Seeley's Bay. Don Mitchell / Global News

Early Tuesday morning, OPP from Leeds County responded to a 911 call at a residence on Highway 15 where a male was found deceased. Officers found two other people with serious injuries who were transported to hospital by Leeds & Grenville County Paramedics.

Jay Slade, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over father with truck: Kingston police

There is no fixed address for Slade.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, a provincial forensics team and Leeds County’s crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact OPP immediately.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay' Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay
Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagKingston tagMurder tagArrested tagfirst-degree tagLeeds County tagSeeley's Bay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers