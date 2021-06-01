Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over father with truck: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly running over his father with a pickup truck multiple times.

According to Kingston police, around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a man drove to his father’s home on Highway 2 in the city’s east end.

The two got into an argument about property police say the son stole from his father.

While arguing, police say the son suddenly backed his pickup truck and accelerated towards his father. Despite trying to flee, the pickup truck ran over the father.

“The accused stopped the truck, while it was still over top of the victim, and then backed up, running him over again,” Kingston police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say the father was able to stumble towards a parked vehicle but the pickup once again ran him over, striking the vehicle at the same time.

The son then fled the scene in the truck, police say. Investigators say the pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a midtown Kingston residence.

The father was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After a search for the man, Kingston police’s street crime unit arrested the suspect at 2:30 p.m. the same day in Yarker, Ont.

Police say the father remains in life-threatening condition.

A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, leaving an accident scene that caused bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.