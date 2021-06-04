Summer’s here! Time to swap out your sweatpants for these alternatives

Send this page to someone via email

To the piece of clothing that provided us with comfort while we were unable to get a hug from friends and family this past year, we offer our thanks, sweatpants, for the companionship.

But as the summer heat swiftly approaches in Canada, our relationship with our sweatpants must draw to a close. Well, kind of.

Fashion expert Lisa Kisber says this summer, swap your sweatpants for sweat shorts.

“You can basically look like you rolled out of bed, but (it’s) also still super stylish,” she adds.

Kisber recommends wearing your sweat shorts with a pop of colour or with some accessories to elevate your look.

Another way to stay comfy and cool during the season is by wearing a sweatsuit dress.

“This would also be an amazing bathing suit cover-up,” Kisber says.

For those who look for breathable and sustainable fabric, she recommends wearing linen.

“You (get) a lot of coverage, but you’re also going to stay super-comfortable in terms of temperature,” she says.

Lastly, for a fashionable and flowy option, Kisber recommends wearing a maxi dress.

“Is there anything more comfortable than having billowy fabric flowing around you? And there’s something really dramatic and fabulous about it as well,” she adds.

