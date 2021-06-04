Menu

Lifestyle

Summer’s here! Time to swap out your sweatpants for these alternatives

By Pia Araneta Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Swap your sweatpants with sizzling summer staples' Swap your sweatpants with sizzling summer staples
WATCH: Fashion expert Lisa Kisber checks in with "The Morning Show" with comfortable and trendy options for your summer wardrobe.

To the piece of clothing that provided us with comfort while we were unable to get a hug from friends and family this past year, we offer our thanks, sweatpants, for the companionship.

But as the summer heat swiftly approaches in Canada, our relationship with our sweatpants must draw to a close. Well, kind of.

Read more: Even with virtual job interviews, expert says you should ‘dress for success’

Fashion expert Lisa Kisber says this summer, swap your sweatpants for sweat shorts.

“You can basically look like you rolled out of bed, but (it’s) also still super stylish,” she adds.

Click to play video: 'Business as ‘Un’usual: Demand for comfort wear rises amid uncomfortable times' Business as ‘Un’usual: Demand for comfort wear rises amid uncomfortable times
Business as ‘Un’usual: Demand for comfort wear rises amid uncomfortable times – Feb 6, 2021

Kisber recommends wearing your sweat shorts with a pop of colour or with some accessories to elevate your look.

Another way to stay comfy and cool during the season is by wearing a sweatsuit dress.

“This would also be an amazing bathing suit cover-up,” Kisber says.

Read more: Sunless tanning tips for the perfect summer glow

For those who look for breathable and sustainable fabric, she recommends wearing linen.

“You (get) a lot of coverage, but you’re also going to stay super-comfortable in terms of temperature,” she says.

Lastly, for a fashionable and flowy option, Kisber recommends wearing a maxi dress.

“Is there anything more comfortable than having billowy fabric flowing around you? And there’s something really dramatic and fabulous about it as well,” she adds.

For more summer fashion tips, watch the full video above. 

