Even with virtual job interviews, expert says you should ‘dress for success’

While office meetings and job interviews may be virtual, there are still ways to look both professional and appropriate through the screen.

Fashion expert Lisa Kisber suggests aiming to dress professionally from top to bottom, rather than opting for a business top and comfy sweatpants for bottoms.

“Working from home or doing interviews from home, the cat or dog, or in my case, three- or five-year-old can come in and knock over a monitor,” she said. “So we want to look professional from head to toe.”

When it comes to pulling out formal business suits for interviews, Kisber said it depends on the context.

“If you’re wearing a three-piece business suit and you’re calling from your kid’s bedroom … It just looks weird, so it needs to be that delicate balance,” she said.

For a business casual look, she suggests thinking of a polished look as if you were at a bank or law firm. She adds that Uniqlo is one store that offers comfy basics and pants with some stretch for those who want to opt for comfy pieces but still look ready for the job.

Additionally, Kisber said that in order to stand out from a group of interviewees, a pop of colour in someone’s outfit can be incorporated.

“Everybody’s getting sort of fatigued from looking at a screen and imagine an interviewer who is probably squeezing in even more interviews than normal,” she said.

Little accents like a colourful T-shirt under a relaxed-style blazer or topper for a professional look is one styling tip of hers.

This will add to what an interviewer sees and place the idea of, “I totally remember what she looked like and what she was wearing,” said Kisber. “It’s going to stand out.”

Watch Kisber’s full interview with ‘The Morning Show’ in the video above.