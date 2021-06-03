Kelowna building evacuated after ‘distraught’ man barricades himself inside

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said Thursday morning that they are dealing with an “unfolding situation” at a Kelowna building.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at a building in the 1000-block of Harvey Ave. near the intersection with Gordon Drive, according to RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were also called in and “firefighters reported locating a distraught man inside with injuries who had subsequently barricaded himself in a unit of the building.”

RCMP said the building has been evacuated and buses have been brought in to serve as a “temporary shelter.”

“The area has been cordoned off to allow for first responders to safely deal with the situation,” RCMP said in a statement.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown.”