News

Kelowna building evacuated after ‘distraught’ man barricades himself inside

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 11:34 am
Kelowna RCMP say they are dealing with an 'unfolding situation' at an evacuated Kelowna building. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say they are dealing with an 'unfolding situation' at an evacuated Kelowna building. Global News Files

RCMP said Thursday morning that they are dealing with an “unfolding situation” at a Kelowna building.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at a building in the 1000-block of Harvey Ave. near the intersection with Gordon Drive, according to RCMP.

Read more: RCMP serious crime unit searches for suspect in Kelowna ‘suspicious death’

Kelowna RCMP said officers were also called in and “firefighters reported locating a distraught man inside with injuries who had subsequently barricaded himself in a unit of the building.”

RCMP said the building has been evacuated and buses have been brought in to serve as a “temporary shelter.”

Click to play video: 'Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Lower Mission on Sunday' Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Lower Mission on Sunday
Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Lower Mission on Sunday – May 24, 2021

“The area has been cordoned off to allow for first responders to safely deal with the situation,” RCMP said in a statement.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown.”

