RCMP serious crime unit searches for suspect in Kelowna ‘suspicious death’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Kelowna RCMP serious crime unit has released two photos of a man it alleges is a suspect in a suspicious death investigation.

His name is Lorence Williams.

Read more: Makeshift memorial goes up at site of fatal crash that killed 3 Kelowna teens

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to a home in the Rutland area on May 30 just after 10 p.m., after a man was found dead.

2:22 Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata – May 12, 2021

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Story continues below advertisement

“However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

Police have not revealed how the victim died.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP stands down COSAR as search for diver ends

2:25 RCMP warn drivers that a police impersonator has been reported on Highway 33 RCMP warn drivers that a police impersonator has been reported on Highway 33 – Mar 23, 2021

“If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately,” Noseworthy said.

Should you encounter Williams, or have information regarding his whereabouts, police say you should not approach him but instead call 911.