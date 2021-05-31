RCMP serious crime unit searches for suspect in Kelowna ‘suspicious death’

The Kelowna RCMP serious crime unit has released two photos of a man it alleges is a suspect in a suspicious death investigation.
His name is Lorence Williams.
Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to a home in the Rutland area on May 30 just after 10 p.m., after a man was found dead.
“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”
Police have not revealed how the victim died.
“If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately,” Noseworthy said.
Should you encounter Williams, or have information regarding his whereabouts, police say you should not approach him but instead call 911.
