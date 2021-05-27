Makeshift memorial goes up at site of fatal crash that killed 3 Kelowna teens

Send this page to someone via email

A makeshift memorial has been created at the site of a fatal car crash in Kelowna that claimed the lives of three high school students.

The students, all in Grade 12 at Kelowna Secondary School, died early Wednesday after the black Honda Civic they were in slammed into a utility pole on Gordon Drive.

Police did not release their identities, but said, “the 18-year-old female driver, the 18-year-old male passenger and the 17-year-old female passenger, all from the Kelowna area, were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

My heart breaks to hear of the tragic and sudden loss of three students from Kelowna Secondary School. My deepest condolences go to their families, friends, and the entire KSS community. — Tracy Gray (@TracyGrayKLC) May 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Local officials issued statements on the tragedy, calling it heartbreaking.

Tracy Gray, the member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, said “my heart breaks to hear of the tragic and sudden loss of three students from Kelowna Secondary School. My deepest condolences go to their families, friends, and the entire KSS community.”

On Facebook, Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said “my thoughts are with the families, friends and KSS faculty who are suffering this unimaginable loss.

“I would also like to acknowledge the first responders and thank them for their service under very difficult circumstances.

“When a tragedy happens, it reminds us all how precious and fragile our lives are and how interconnected our communities have become.”

1:59 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

Norm Letnick, the MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, said “my deepest sympathy goes out to the families, loved ones, and friends of the three students who left us too early.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our community is in mourning and so sad for your loss. Please Kelowna let’s all slow down so more families can avoid this anguish in the future. My heart is broken.”

On the City of Kelowna’s Twitter account, Mayor Colin Basran issued a brief statement.

In offering his condolences, Basran said “as a parent, getting that call in the middle of the night is your worst nightmare. And now these three families are living that nightmare.

“So I’d ask that you please do what you can to send your love and strength and support to help them through this incredibly difficult time, just as their kids were about to celebrate a major milestone in their lives.

“And also just a reminder for everybody to please look out for each other and stay safe.”

1:33 Bail hearing for teen accused in deadly Vaughan crash Bail hearing for teen accused in deadly Vaughan crash