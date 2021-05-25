Kelowna RCMP stands down COSAR as search for diver ends

Send this page to someone via email

After nine long days of searching for missing Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, RCMP has officially called off the search.

“Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) members volunteered more than 500 hours working alongside the RCMP dive team, who used the COSAR landing craft ‘The Sweatman’ as a diving platform,” said COSAR staff, in a release.

Lannon went missing on May 15 during a dive in Okanagan Lake.

Lannon and his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Cook, were in Kelowna recreational diving with two other local divers.

During their second dive of the day, Lannon got split from his diving partner, losing contact with the dive team.

Kelowna RCMP says although it called off COSAR, it will not be stopping its search.

“The West Kelowna RCMP and Underwater Recovery Team will continue efforts to locate the missing diver,” said Const. Solana Pare.

“The search may not occur on a daily basis, however efforts will not be concluded until the diver is located.”

