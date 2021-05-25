Menu

Canada

Kelowna RCMP stands down COSAR as search for diver ends

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:44 pm
Kelowna RCMP has officially ended the search for the missing diver in Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP has officially ended the search for the missing diver in Okanagan Lake. COSAR

After nine long days of searching for missing Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, RCMP has officially called off the search.

“Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) members volunteered more than 500 hours working alongside the RCMP dive team, who used the COSAR landing craft ‘The Sweatman’ as a diving platform,” said COSAR staff, in a release.

Lannon went missing on May 15 during a dive in Okanagan Lake.

Read more: Search continues for missing diver; lake users asked to stay away from Kelowna bridge

Lannon and his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Cook, were in Kelowna recreational diving with two other local divers.

During their second dive of the day, Lannon got split from his diving partner, losing contact with the dive team.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Presumed drowned diver in Okanagan Lake identified as Kamloops firefighter

Kelowna RCMP says although it called off COSAR, it will not be stopping its search.

“The West Kelowna RCMP and Underwater Recovery Team will continue efforts to locate the missing diver,” said Const. Solana Pare.

“The search may not occur on a daily basis, however efforts will not be concluded until the diver is located.”

Click to play video: 'Off-duty fire captain, Good Samaritan awarded for saving drowning toddler in Okanagan Lake' Off-duty fire captain, Good Samaritan awarded for saving drowning toddler in Okanagan Lake
Off-duty fire captain, Good Samaritan awarded for saving drowning toddler in Okanagan Lake
