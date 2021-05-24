West Kelowna RCMP asking public assistance for missing senior

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing West Kelowna senior, Steven Derrickson.

Derrickson, 68, was reported missing by his family and friends on May 20, 2021.

Read more: Search efforts resume to find missing diver in Okanagan Lake

According to police, Derrickson was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere.

Steven Derrickson is described as:

First Nations male

68 years old

5’6″/167 cm

slim build;

grey hair

He was last seen wearing:

blue checkered shirt

brown leather jacket

jeans

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP continue to look for Steven but as of today, he has yet to be found,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“Police have provided a photograph of Steven Derrickson in hopes someone will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.”

Anyone with possible information on the whereabouts of sixty-eight-year-old Steven Derrickson is asked to contact the RCMP or BC CrimeStoppers.

2:22 Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata – May 12, 2021