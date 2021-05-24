Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna RCMP asking public assistance for missing senior

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 12:42 pm
Steven Derrickson has been missing since last Thursday, May 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Steven Derrickson has been missing since last Thursday, May 20, 2021. Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing West Kelowna senior, Steven Derrickson.

Derrickson, 68, was reported missing by his family and friends on May 20, 2021.

Read more: Search efforts resume to find missing diver in Okanagan Lake

According to police, Derrickson was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere.

Steven Derrickson is described as:

  • First Nations male
  • 68 years old
  • 5’6″/167 cm
  • slim build;
  • grey hair

He was last seen wearing:

  • blue checkered shirt
  • brown leather jacket
  • jeans

Read more: RCMP still searching for leads, tips on 5th anniversary of missing Okanagan woman

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP continue to look for Steven but as of today, he has yet to be found,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“Police have provided a photograph of Steven Derrickson in hopes someone will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.”

Anyone with possible information on the whereabouts of sixty-eight-year-old Steven Derrickson is asked to contact the RCMP or BC CrimeStoppers.

Click to play video: 'Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata' Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata
Locals question RCMP’s slow release of information about targeted killing near Naramata – May 12, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagKelowna RCMP tagSalmon Arm tagShuswap tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagbarriere tagBC missing person tagOkanagan missing person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers