Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Search efforts resume to find missing diver in Okanagan Lake

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 12:38 pm
Police said a 52-year-old man was recreational diving in the waters of Okanagan Lake and failed to re-surface. View image in full screen
Police said a 52-year-old man was recreational diving in the waters of Okanagan Lake and failed to re-surface. Global News

Extensive search efforts are underway to find a missing recreational diver who failed to resurface on Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed to Okanagan Lake on the east side of the William Bennett Bridge in response to a 911 call for a report of a possible drowning, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: ‘His eyes started closing’: Okanagan Lake rescue caught on camera

The 52-year-old man was with a diving group, but failed to resurface and the group was unable to locate him.

Efforts to find the diver on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Lake kayak rescue caught on camera' Okanagan Lake kayak rescue caught on camera
Okanagan Lake kayak rescue caught on camera

The Kelowna fire department, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), as well as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will resume the search on Sunday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich said members are utilizing underwater sonar in a specific area of the lake.

“We have a pretty close area around the bridge and that is where we are focusing our searching at the moment,” he said.

Read more: Coroner’s report reveals use of drugs contributed to fatal boat crash on Osoyoos Lake

Tresnich said lake conditions on Saturday afternoon may have been problematic for diving.

“What we were told yesterday is that there was an unusually strong current that was flowing underneath the bridge,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster' Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster
Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster – Feb 15, 2021

Police are asking the public to provide space and distance on the lake while the search continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please stay away from the search. We are at the east side, so the small underpass, if they can stay away from the area as we are searching, that would be great,” Tresnich said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagKelowna RCMP tagokanagan lake tagMissing Swimmer tagMissing diver tagokanagan lake search tagOkanagan Lake missing diver tagOkanagan Lake missing man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers