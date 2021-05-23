Menu

Canada

Calgary police looking for missing man last seen a month ago

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 4:40 pm
Calgary police need help finding Dwayne Redhead. View image in full screen
Calgary police need help finding Dwayne Redhead. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for a 30-year-old man who was last seen in Abbeydale on April 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Police said Dwayne Redhead’s family reported him missing on May 7.

Officers said Redhead is five feet 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Ecko jacket with leather sleeves and an image of a rhino wearing a red hat, black and white runners, and a Toronto Raptors face mask, according to police.

Trending Stories

If you have information about Redhead’s disappearance, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

