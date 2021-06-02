Calgarians can soon house hens and bees in their backyards

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council approved a number of changes to the city’s responsible pet ownership bylaw on Tuesday, including updates that allow citizens to keep hens and bees in their backyard.

The proposal that Calgarians be allowed to keep urban hens passed narrowly in an 8-6 vote.

If you’d like to keep backyard hens you’ll have to undergo training and get a licence.

The program will start next year, but council voted to cap the number of licences issued at 100 for 2022/23. They will, however, be revisiting permit numbers in 2023.

Chickens are already allowed as pets, if approved, through the city’s emotional support livestock program.

Other changes made to the responsible pet ownership bylaw include limiting the number of cats and dogs to six each per household with the exception of breeders and those who foster.

In addition, the number of dogs a single person can take to an off-leash dog park was capped at six. However, council is going to consult with those in the dog walking industry and report back on any concerns this may cause.