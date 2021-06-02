Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgarians can soon house hens and bees in their backyards

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 11:46 am
Calgary has approved changes to allow urban hen ownership. View image in full screen
Calgary has approved changes to allow urban hen ownership. Getty Images

Calgary city council approved a number of changes to the city’s responsible pet ownership bylaw on Tuesday, including updates that allow citizens to keep hens and bees in their backyard.

The proposal that Calgarians be allowed to keep urban hens passed narrowly in an 8-6 vote.

If you’d like to keep backyard hens you’ll have to undergo training and get a licence.

Read more: Calgary city council approves $15.9M to support businesses, including pubs and gyms

The program will start next year, but council voted to cap the number of licences issued at 100 for 2022/23. They will, however, be revisiting permit numbers in 2023.

Trending Stories

Chickens are already allowed as pets, if approved, through the city’s emotional support livestock program.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 40 is the new 50: lower speed limit for Calgary’s residential roads now in effect

Other changes made to the responsible pet ownership bylaw include limiting the number of cats and dogs to six each per household with the exception of breeders and those who foster.

In addition, the number of dogs a single person can take to an off-leash dog park was capped at six. However, council is going to consult with those in the dog walking industry and report back on any concerns this may cause.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary City Council tagBylaw tagChicken tagChickens taghens tagResponsible Pet Ownership bylaw tagCalgary Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw tagCalgary bylaw changes tagHen tagResponsible pet ownership tagresponsible pet ownership bylaw changes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers