Woman, 35, dead following single-vehicle rollover north of Summerland: RCMP

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the South Okanagan.

According to police, the accident happened north of Summerland, along the 1200 block of Fish Lake Road.

Penticton RCMP say a motorist came across the rollover on Thursday morning, at 7:27 a.m., and called police.

Officers and first responders attended, where they found an older-model grey Nissan Pathfinder with one occupant.

It’s unknown when the accident happened, but the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you witnessed this collision or saw a grey Nissan Pathfinder driving on Fish Lake Road either late on May 26 or early May 27, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

