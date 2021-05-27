Menu

Traffic

Woman, 35, dead following single-vehicle rollover north of Summerland: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 8:05 pm
Penticton RCMP say a motorist came across the rollover early Thursday morning and called police. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was declared dead at the scene. View image in full screen
A woman is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the South Okanagan.

According to police, the accident happened north of Summerland, along the 1200 block of Fish Lake Road.

Penticton RCMP say a motorist came across the rollover on Thursday morning, at 7:27 a.m., and called police.

Officers and first responders attended, where they found an older-model grey Nissan Pathfinder with one occupant.

It’s unknown when the accident happened, but the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you witnessed this collision or saw a grey Nissan Pathfinder driving on Fish Lake Road either late on May 26 or early May 27, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.' Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.
Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
