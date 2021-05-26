Charges upgraded after crash leaves teen with serious injuries: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police upgraded charges against a driver involved in a crash that left a teenager with serious injuries.

A Cadillac and BMW were allegedly racing on May 15 at around 8 p.m. in the area of Woolwich and Powell streets when the Cadillac, going the wrong way in the southbound lane, collided head-on with Volkswagen.

A teenage passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to Guelph General Hospital and the driver of the Cadillac was charged with dangerous driving along with drug trafficking offences.

The driver of the BMW left the scene of the crash, police said.

“Several hours after the collision, investigators learned the teen’s injuries were much more serious than originally believed,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “She was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre where she remains in stable condition.”

The service added the teen has undergone two surgeries and is awaiting a third.

On Tuesday morning, the driver of the Cadillac was rearrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and racing a motor vehicle.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and released with a court date scheduled for Sept. 3.

The driver of the BMW was arrested last week, six days after the crash.

He is also charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and racing a motor vehicle, along with failing to remain at a collision involving bodily harm.

The 19-year-old Puslinch man is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.