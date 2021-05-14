Menu

Crime

G1 driver caught driving 68 km/h over speed limit: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:40 am
Guelph police pulled over a vehicle going 68 km/h over the speed limit. View image in full screen
Guelph police pulled over a vehicle going 68 km/h over the speed limit. Guelph police / Twitter

Guelph police say a G1 driver has lost his licence and his vehicle after being caught driving 68 km/h over the speed limit on Thursday night.

An officer clocked the vehicle driving 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Stone Road near Village Green Drive, police said.

The service added that the driver was alone when he was stopped. A G1 licence requires drivers to drive with a fully licensed passenger.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving, speeding and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

