Guelph police seek witnesses, video after crash leaves teen with serious injuries

Guelph police are looking for witnesses and video of a crash on Saturday evening that left a teenager with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woolwich and Powell streets at around 8 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said two vehicles were speeding north on Woolwich when one of them, a white Cadillac, hit a southbound Volkswagen head-on and then hit two parked vehicles.

Another southbound vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and hit another parked vehicle.

“Several people were taken to hospital,” police said in a news release.

“A 14-year-old female passenger in the Volkswagen was initially transferred to Guelph General Hospital but then transferred overnight to a Hamilton trauma centre for further treatment.”

All of the other injuries are believed to be minor.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac was seen throwing a backpack from the vehicle and officers later found 36.4 grams of cocaine and 16 grams of methamphetamine inside of it along with morphine, Xanax pills, digital scales and small baggies.

The drugs have an estimated value of almost $4,000, police said.

Two men in the vehicle were arrested, including a 26-year-old Kitchener man charged with dangerous driving and four counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 26-year-old Guelph man has also been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are still looking for the other northbound vehicle that left the scene. It’s believed to be a black BMW.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the white Cadillac and black BMW before or after the crash.

They are also looking for video from dashcam devices or home security surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7182. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.