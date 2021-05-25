Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police called to several stabbings over May long weekend

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:55 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

Winnipeg police say officers were called to several stabbings over the long weekend.

Central District officers were called to the first case early Saturday when a 35-year-old man was found stabbed in the 200 block of Fountain Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable. No arrests have been made at that time.

Read more: Winnipeg cops ID victim in city’s 10th homicide of the year

Then, on Sunday, police say a 25-year-old man took himself to hospital around 10:45 a.m. after being stabbed.

Police met with the victim later and said he was in a stable condition, but they say no arrests have been made.

Later Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a man who was stabbed during an argument in the 400 block of Edmonton Street.

The 20-year-old victim was unstable when transported to the hospital, but his condition was upgraded to stable later that day, police say.

An 18-year-old male suspect has been charged with six assault and breach-related offences in connection to that stabbing.

Read more: Police investigating Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2021

Finally, police say a 20-year-old woman and and 21-year-old man both took themselves to hospital around 3 a.m. Monday after being stabbed.

Police said both victims are in stable condition now, and no arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit says investigations are ongoing and anyone with information in any unsolved case is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust' WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust
WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust – Feb 25, 2021
