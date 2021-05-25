Winnipeg police called to several stabbings over May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say officers were called to several stabbings over the long weekend.

Central District officers were called to the first case early Saturday when a 35-year-old man was found stabbed in the 200 block of Fountain Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable. No arrests have been made at that time.

Then, on Sunday, police say a 25-year-old man took himself to hospital around 10:45 a.m. after being stabbed.

Police met with the victim later and said he was in a stable condition, but they say no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

Later Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a man who was stabbed during an argument in the 400 block of Edmonton Street.

Over this past long weekend, the Winnipeg Police Service responded to several stabbing events which resulted in serious injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing with these investigations.

Full release:https://t.co/0Pzy9lBhNz — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 25, 2021

The 20-year-old victim was unstable when transported to the hospital, but his condition was upgraded to stable later that day, police say.

An 18-year-old male suspect has been charged with six assault and breach-related offences in connection to that stabbing.

Finally, police say a 20-year-old woman and and 21-year-old man both took themselves to hospital around 3 a.m. Monday after being stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said both victims are in stable condition now, and no arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit says investigations are ongoing and anyone with information in any unsolved case is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

4:04 WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust – Feb 25, 2021