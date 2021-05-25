Winnipeg cops ID victim in city’s 10th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The victim in Winnipeg’s 10th homicide of 2021 has been identified.

Police said they were called to the first 100 block of Henry Avenue on Sunday afternoon about a seriously injured man.

The 30-year-old, identified as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, died on-scene, despite first responders’ emergency efforts.

Read more: Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed that Upshaw died as the result of a homicide.

An investigation is underway by the homicide unit. Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 ‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community ‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community – Mar 26, 2021