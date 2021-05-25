Winnipeg cops ID victim in city’s 10th homicide of the year

The victim in Winnipeg’s 10th homicide of 2021 has been identified.
Police said they were called to the first 100 block of Henry Avenue on Sunday afternoon about a seriously injured man.
The 30-year-old, identified as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, died on-scene, despite first responders’ emergency efforts.
Read more: Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide
Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed that Upshaw died as the result of a homicide.
An investigation is underway by the homicide unit. Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
