Crime

Winnipeg cops ID victim in city’s 10th homicide of the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:20 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

The victim in Winnipeg’s 10th homicide of 2021 has been identified.

Police said they were called to the first 100 block of Henry Avenue on Sunday afternoon about a seriously injured man.

The 30-year-old, identified as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, died on-scene, despite first responders’ emergency efforts.

Read more: Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed that Upshaw died as the result of a homicide.

An investigation is underway by the homicide unit. Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community' ‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community
‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community – Mar 26, 2021

 

