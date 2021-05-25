Police investigating Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2021

Winnipeg police say a man found seriously injured in the North End Tuesday is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.
In a release Tuesday afternoon, police say the unidentified victim was found in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue around 6 a.m.
Officers gave the man first aid, but police say the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police haven’t said how the man was injured or if any suspects have been identified.
The latest homicide was announced less than an hour after police identified the city’s 10th homicide victim Tuesday.
In that case, police said Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, 30, died after being found seriously injured in the first 100 block of Henry Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police also have said how Upshaw was injured or if any suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
