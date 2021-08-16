Canada election: Rivière-du-Nord

The riding of Rivière-du-Nord is north of Montreal.
Its largest centre is Saint-Jérôme, where attractions like the Musée d’art Contemporain des Laurentides and 19th-century Cathédrale Saint-Jérôme are located.
Canadian billionaire and former politician Pierre Karl Péladeau, who once owned Sun Media Corporation, was the member of the national assembly in Saint-Jérôme in 2014.
Monique Guay held this riding for the Bloc Québécois from its creation in 2004 until she was defeated in 2011 by NDP candidate Pierre Dionne Labelle during the orange wave in Quebec.
Rhéal Fortin took the seat back for the Bloc in 2015. Fortin was re-elected in 2019.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Rhéal Fortin (incumbent)
