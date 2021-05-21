Menu

Crime

Alberta woman charged with murder in stabbing death: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 6:47 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A 38-year-old woman from northern Alberta has been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP said officers were called to a home on the Gift Lake Metis Settlement at about 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding an allegedly intoxicated woman causing a disturbance.

Officers were on their way to the home when they received another call at around 7:45 p.m. that a man had been stabbed at the home where the woman they were called about was located, according to police.

“High Prairie RCMP arrived at the residence and located an adult male who was injured and unresponsive,” police said in a statement. “RCMP officers provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived and took over, however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:54 p.m.”

READ MORE: RCMP investigate homicide on First Nation in northern Alberta

Police said they found the female suspect shortly after at a nearby home and arrested her.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and have worked with High Prairie RCMP and RCMP forensic identification services. RCMP said the investigation has determined “an incident” occurred between Tara Rita Auger, 38, and Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, and that Lamouche was stabbed.

Auger, who is a resident of Red Earth Creek, Alta., has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Alberta man charged with murder in woman’s death on rural property

Lamouche was a resident of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, which is about 400 kilometres north of Edmonton. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner.

Auger has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court May 31.

