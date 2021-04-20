RCMP identify Calgary man as 2020 rural Alberta homicide victim while search for killer continues

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Mounties said Tuesday that the suspicious death of a man northeast of Calgary last year is now deemed a homicide.

On Feb. 22, 2020, at 9 p.m., Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, of Calgary, was found dead in a rural area east of Irricana.

Seck was last seen alive on Feb. 19, 2020, at 11:07 p.m., walking into a home in northwest Calgary — but he was never seen leaving.

RCMP want to talk to the driver of a 2018-19 grey Volkswagen Tiguan who they believe may have information about the homicide.

View image in full screen RCMP want to talk to the driver of a 2018-19 grey Volkswagen who they believe may have information about the homicide. Alberta RCMP

If you have information, contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

