Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP identify Calgary man as 2020 rural Alberta homicide victim while search for killer continues

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 6:18 pm
On Feb. 22, 2020, Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, of Calgary, was found dead in a rural area east of Irricana, Alta. View image in full screen
On Feb. 22, 2020, Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, of Calgary, was found dead in a rural area east of Irricana, Alta. Alberta RCMP

Alberta Mounties said Tuesday that the suspicious death of a man northeast of Calgary last year is now deemed a homicide.

On Feb. 22, 2020, at 9 p.m., Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, of Calgary, was found dead in a rural area east of Irricana.

Seck was last seen alive on Feb. 19, 2020, at 11:07 p.m., walking into a home in northwest Calgary — but he was never seen leaving.

RCMP want to talk to the driver of a 2018-19 grey Volkswagen Tiguan who they believe may have information about the homicide.

RCMP want to talk to the driver of a 2018-19 grey Volkswagen who they believe may have information about the homicide. View image in full screen
RCMP want to talk to the driver of a 2018-19 grey Volkswagen who they believe may have information about the homicide. Alberta RCMP

If you have information, contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideAlberta RCMPCalgary HomicideAlberta HomicideIrricanaAlberta deathCalgary Man KilledCalgary Mansour Mazey SeckIrricana deathIrricana homicideMansour Mazey SeckMansour Mazey Seck deathMansour SeckMansour Seck death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers