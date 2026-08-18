Single-vehicle crash causes power outage in Brampton

A single-vehicle crash knocked over a number of hydro poles in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday morning, causing thousands of homes and businesses to lose power.
Peel police were called to the scene on Rosedale Avenue just off Main Street North around 1:15 a.m.
Get breaking National news
On scene, they found toppled hydro poles and downed power lines.
The driver was treated for minor injuries and arrested for suspected impaired operation.
At its peak, Alectra Utilities said more than 4,300 homes and businesses were without power due to the crash.
According to their latest update, more than 1,100 customers are still without power, with service expected to be restored between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.