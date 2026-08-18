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Crime

Single-vehicle crash causes power outage in Brampton

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police car at the scene of a single-car crash in Brampton that caused a power outage. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car at the scene of a single-car crash in Brampton that caused a power outage. James Davidson / Global News
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A single-vehicle crash knocked over a number of hydro poles in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday morning, causing thousands of homes and businesses to lose power.

Peel police were called to the scene on Rosedale Avenue just off Main Street North around 1:15 a.m.

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On scene, they found toppled hydro poles and downed power lines.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and arrested for suspected impaired operation.

At its peak, Alectra Utilities said more than 4,300 homes and businesses were without power due to the crash.

According to their latest update, more than 1,100 customers are still without power, with service expected to be restored between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

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