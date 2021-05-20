Menu

Comments

Crime

Police say weekend death in north Edmonton a homicide, identify victim

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:31 pm
EPS, Edmonton Police Service View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Police say a 28-year-old man found dead at a home in north Edmonton over the weekend was the victim of homicide.

Gordy Loos’ body was found in a multi-unit residence in the area of 80 Street and 142 Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said officers were dispatched to the home after being called about a disturbance.

While an autopsy confirmed Loos was the victim of a homicide, police said Thursday that the “cause of death is not being released at this time for investigative purposes.”

Police have not disclosed whether they have any suspects or made any arrests but issued a plea to the public on Thursday for anyone with dashcam or home security video that could help their investigation to come forward with it.

Anyone who may have information that could help in the investigation is being asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

