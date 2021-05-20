RCMP investigate homicide on First Nation in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a northern Alberta assault case became a homicide investigation because the victim died.

Officers from the Fox Lake RCMP detachment were dispatched to a complaint about someone uttering threats on the Fox Lake Reserve on Monday. Police said officers then found the victim of a “serious assault.”

The person was airlifted to the nearby Fort Vermilion Hospital to be treated for their injuries but later died. RCMP declined to disclose details about the victim or what happened to them.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the major crimes unit was brought in to help once the victim died.

Fox Lake is a remote community in northern Alberta’s High Level area, and is part of the Little Red River Cree Nation. It’s about 550 kilometres north of Edmonton as the crow flies, or about 800 kilometres by road.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Fox Lake RCMP detachment at 780-659-2081 or to call their local police department.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

