Crime

Man dead after stabbing in northern Alberta, RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 6:26 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

No arrests have been made as the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit investigates the death of a man on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta this week.

On Friday, RCMP said an autopsy was expected to be completed by the end of the day.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Fox Lake RCMP detachment responded to a reported stabbing at a house on the Little Red River Cree Nation, which is located north of Fort Vermilion, Alta.

Police confirmed the man had been stabbed but would not confirm the cause of death, pending an autopsy.

While no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, police said they “do not believe this was a random incident and there is no public safety concern.”

The victim’s identity was not released.

