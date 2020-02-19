RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shooting in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

High Prairie RCMP issued a warning as well as a plea for help from the public on Wednesday as they try to locate two suspects — both considered to be “armed and dangerous” — in connection with a violent break and enter in northern Alberta last week.

Police said Mounties responded to a firearms complaint on Whitefish Lake First Nation at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. RCMP confirmed a 26-year-old man had been shot and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Further investigation revealed that this incident was an attempted homicide,” police said. “High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

“This incident is believed to be targeted and the public are not believed to be at risk.”

On Wednesday, RCMP announced that arrest warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Bobby Fawn Auger of Peace River, Alta., and 26-year-old Venessia Katelynn Cardinal of Marten Lake, Alta. The whereabouts of both women are unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Both women are wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, assault, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, break and enter, wearing a disguise while intending to commit an offence and uttering threats.

High Prairie RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything related to the attack on the First Nation between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, or who may have information on Auger or Cardinal’s whereabouts, to call the High Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-523-3370.

“The public are cautioned not to approach Auger or Cardinal as they are considered armed and dangerous,” RCMP said.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced that arrest warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Bobby Fawn Auger of Peace River, Alta. Supplied by RCMP On Wednesday, RCMP announced that arrest warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Venessia Katelynn Cardinal of Marten Lake, Alta. Supplied by RCMP