Alberta man charged with murder in woman’s death on rural property

A Redwater, Alta., man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman north of Edmonton.

RCMP said officers responded to a firearms complaint on a rural property in Redwater at around 9:45 p.m. on May 8.

Officers found a woman’s body and a severely injured man when they arrived on scene, RCMP said. The man was taken to hospital.

Robertas Kalkius, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anna Ermakova, 49, according to police.

Police said Kalkius was the man initially taken to hospital with severe injuries on May 8. RCMP also confirmed Kalkius and Ermakova were living together at the time of the homicide, although details about their relationship were not provided.

RCMP said Kalkius remains in custody in hospital and was scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Monday.

Redwater is a town about 62 kilometres north of Edmonton.