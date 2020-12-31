Man charged in northern Alberta homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found Boxing Day outside Frog Lake First Nation.

Elk Point RCMP were called after getting a report of a woman’s body being located outside of the first nation around 4 p.m. on Dec. 26.

It was discovered the victim was 29-year-old Louanne Martha Cardinal of Saddle Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with second-degree murder in teen’s northern Alberta death

RCMP said an investigation was started into the timeline of Cardinal’s activities before her death, including gathering witness statements.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation on Dec. 28.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating death northeast of Edmonton as homicide

On Dec. 30, Trevor Moyah of Frog Lake was arrested, and a day later he was charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm in Cardinal’s death, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Moyah remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial court on Jan. 7.

Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.