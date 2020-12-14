Menu

Crime

2 men charged with second-degree murder in teen’s northern Alberta death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Two men in their 30s have been charged with second-degree murder in the October homicide of a 16-year-old boy.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, Smoky Lake RCMP were called to assist EMS on a call at Goodfish Lake in northern Alberta.

RCMP did not provide any details about what happened but said a 16-year-old boy was found dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Read more: Smoky Lake RCMP investigating homicide of teen boy

Police said Monday that Sean Steinhauer, 30, and Ryan Cardinal, 32, both of no fixed address, were jointly charged with second-degree murder.

Both men have been taken into custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Goodfish Lake is located about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

