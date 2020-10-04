Smoky Lake RCMP investigating homicide of teen boy

Send this page to someone via email

Smoky Lake RCMP are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy as a homicide, according to a news release issued Sunday.

On Oct. 2 at around 10:30 p.m., police helped EMS on a call at Goodfish Lake, finding the body.

RCMP did not provide more details, saying “the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.”

Goodfish Lake is about 182 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

