Alberta homicide suspect’s mom charged in connection to death

Alberta RCMP have laid a charge against the mother of a man wanted in connection with a northern Alberta homicide.

Police have charged Margaret Simon, 53, with accessory to murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Mountain.

READ MORE: Man killed in northern Alberta shooting

On Oct. 28, 2017, Mountain was found in a Lac La Biche home after he was shot. He later died in hospital.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in Mountain’s death. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Boudreau, who remains on the run and police consider armed and dangerous.

Lac La Biche said Simon assisted her son, Boudreau, with evading police and getting rid of evidence.

She’s scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Monday.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued, 1st-degree murder charge laid in Lac La Biche death

Police believe Boudreau may be with Mandi Leigh Boucher who was reported missing on Oct. 28. She was last seen that day on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement.

RCMP said they’ve followed up on tips that Boucher and Boudreau may have been seen in Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Boyle, Camrose, Edmonton and Kamloops, B.C.

Boudreau is described as a Metis man, about 188 pounds and 5’6″ tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and right side of his face. Among the tattoos are a bullet in front of his right ear and a star behind the lobe.