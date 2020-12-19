RCMP investigating death northeast of Edmonton as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said Saturday that officials are now investigating the death of a man found on the side of the highway northeast of Edmonton this week as a homicide.

The man was found dead Thursday around 11:40 p.m., at Highway 21 north of the Yellowhead Highway after a person passing by saw an injured man near a vehicle along the highway.

The vehicle appeared to have several bullet holes in it and multiple markers were placed on the highway Friday morning.

On Saturday, RCMP said the victim has been “tentatively identified” but didn’t say more about his identify other than he is believed to be in his 20s.

Strathcona RCMP said officers were on scene of an “active investigation” on Highway 21 between township roads 540 and 534 Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Global News

Investigators are hoping the public can help provide dashcam video of the area. Anyone with footage who was travelling on Highway 21 between Highway 16 and Fort Saskatchewan on Dec. 17, 2020, between 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., is asked to contact police.

Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at 780-467-7741, or anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.