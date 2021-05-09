Menu

Crime

Woman dead, man gravely injured in suspected shooting northwest of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 8:13 pm
FILE: A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

A woman was killed and a man severely injured Saturday night on a rural property northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP from Redwater, Morinville and Fort Saskatchewan responded at 9:46 p.m. to a firearms complaint on a rural property near Redwater.

Upon arriving on scene, Mounties found a woman dead and a man severely injured. Police said he was taken via ambulance to hospital, where he remained on Sunday.

While it’s early in the investigation, police said it was an isolated incident and there was no concern for safety to the public.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. No other details were released.

Redwater is about 45 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in Sturgeon County.

