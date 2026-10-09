Fake threat call to Halifax high school came from outside Canada: Police

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Police say a threatening call made to a Halifax high school was a hoax and came from outside of Canada.

School administrators at Halifax West High School received a call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday from a man who said he was on school property with a weapon, Halifax Regional Police said.

The school immediately went into lockdown.

“[Officers] systematically cleared the school to determine if there’s any threats on the premises. Any students and staff that were not present on site at the time were directed to a different location, a safe and secure location,” Const. Martin Cromwell told Global News Friday.

Dylan Bugdal, a Grade 12 student at Halifax West High School, said he’d left for lunch and returned to find officers surrounding the school.

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“There’s police cars everywhere and people are coming up to me like ‘You can’t go back to the school, they’re all in lockdown, there’s a threat in the school,'” he said.”(There were) lots of rumours of whatever it is.”

Bugdal said he couldn’t recall something like that ever happening before in his three years at Halifax West and it left him “spooked.”

“Everyone was panicking,” he added.

Police said they found no evidence to support the threat and the school lifted the lockdown at 3:45 p.m.

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In an update Friday, police said they’ve determined the call originated outside of Canada and were working with law enforcement in Florida.

“In any investigation, we look at all leads and investigate any and all leads that are available,” Cromwell said. “That could include tracking a number. Any leads that we have are going to be investigated.”

Lindsey Bunin, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, told Global News in an email the school district is working with police on the case.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” she said. “We follow the direction of police and take precautionary measures to help keep students and staff safe while minimizing disruption to learning whenever possible.”

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Cromwell said no charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.

In nearby Lower Sackville, a separate investigation is underway after it was reported that a man had chased a student with a knife at junior high school on Thursday morning.

Leslie Thomas Junior High and Sackville High School were placed under hold and secure while RCMP attempted to locate the man, police said in a news release.

Following the initial investigation, RCMP said officers determined a man did not chase any students.

The hold and secure was lifted at both schools around 12:45 p.m.

RCMP said efforts to locate the man continue and the investigation is ongoing.

Lockdown vs hold and secure

In general in Canada, a hold and secure occurs when there’s a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on, or very close to school property.

Examples might include a crime in progress, police pursuit or search in the same neighbourhood as the school.

The school’s outer doors are locked during a hold and secure but classes continue as normal inside. Students are generally considered safe so long as they don’t venture outside.

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A lockdown is a more serious process and is initiated when a threat is near or inside a school.

During one, efforts are made to minimize access and visibility throughout the building.

The school’s outer doors are locked and students are kept in classrooms or designated waiting areas.

Lights are turned off, curtains or blinds are closed and all windows are covered to obscure visibility into classrooms. Cellphone use is restricted and school phones are not answered.

Inner doors are locked where possible and only emergency services personnel can enter or exit the building. Staff members are designated to prevent anyone else from leaving the school.

School principals have the discretion to declare a lockdown, but usually do so on the advice of police.