Little Bluff Conservation Area to reopen after nearly a year of being shuttered

After being closed for nearly a year the Little Bluff Conservation area in Prince Edward County is ready to welcome visitors again, but it will look a little bit different.

That’s because it’s received a facelift, with a few new amenities such as portable washroom facilities, a new fence along the top of the bluff for safety, as well as a new outdoor picnic area.

Quinte Conservation Authority ended up closing the area to the public last summer, after an unusually high amount of visitors. Staff say the overcrowding led to some unfortunate situations.

“We saw excessive amounts of garbage that was left everywhere,” Field Operations Manager with Quinte Conservation, Jesse Platt said. “There were fire pits, people were camping as well as some vandalism — some of our signs were defaced. It was difficult.”

“Little Bluff Conservation Area is a far drive for our staff to come out regularly, so without staff present, it was just overwhelming for us,” Platt added.

In addition to the portable washroom, fences, and picnic area, the conservation area has also installed a new pay for parking system, and is only allowing 30 vehicles at a time.

The Little Bluff Conservation Area will open its gate to the public for the first time since July 2020, this weekend.