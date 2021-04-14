Quinte Conservation asks locals to keep an eye out after Little Bluff vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte Conservation is reporting more vandalism at Little Bluff Conservation Area in Prince Edward County.

Sometime between April 9 and April 13, someone used spray paint to damage several newly installed signs at the entrance to the park.

Quinte Conservation stressed that Little Bluff is not closed because of the provincial lockdown, but to deal with the “excessive damage” caused by heavy use last year.

“The area is environmentally significant. The closure was necessary in order to give the land time to repair and recover,” the conservation authority said.

To help bring the area back up to snuff, crews are busy performing maintenance and repairing damage from last summer’s overuse of the area.

Residents living around Little Bluff are now being asked to report trespassers to the OPP.

