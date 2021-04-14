Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quinte Conservation asks locals to keep an eye out after Little Bluff vandalism

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 1:00 pm
Quinte Conservation says new signs it put up as part of the rehabilitation of Little Bluff Conservation Area have been vandalized. View image in full screen
Quinte Conservation says new signs it put up as part of the rehabilitation of Little Bluff Conservation Area have been vandalized. Quinte Conservation

Quinte Conservation is reporting more vandalism at Little Bluff Conservation Area in Prince Edward County.

Sometime between April 9 and April 13, someone used spray paint to damage several newly installed signs at the entrance to the park.

Quinte Conservation stressed that Little Bluff is not closed because of the provincial lockdown, but to deal with the “excessive damage” caused by heavy use last year.

Read more: Prince Edward County mayor asks day-trippers to stay away for August long weekend

“The area is environmentally significant. The closure was necessary in order to give the land time to repair and recover,” the conservation authority said.

Trending Stories

To help bring the area back up to snuff, crews are busy performing maintenance and repairing damage from last summer’s overuse of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents living around Little Bluff are now being asked to report trespassers to the OPP.

Click to play video: 'Managing COVID-19 exposure risks while outdoors' Managing COVID-19 exposure risks while outdoors
Managing COVID-19 exposure risks while outdoors
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPVandalismQUinte ConservationLittle Bluff Conservation AreaLittl Bluff vandalismoveruse Little Blufftrepassersvandalism Little Bluff

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers