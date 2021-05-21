Premier Iain Rankin, Dr. Strang set to hold COVID-19 news briefing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing at 2 p.m. AST.

The event will be livestreamed here.

Following a major spike in COVID-19 cases last month and throughout much of May, the province is finally starting to see a decline in cases. Sixty-five new cases were announced on Thursday, with the number of new recoveries more than doubling that.

Read more: Nova Scotia extends shutdown until 2nd week of June

Still, the province has extended its shutdown until at least the second week of June to get the numbers down.

As of Thursday, there were 1,143 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians aged 25 or older are now eligible to book an appointment for their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Vaccine eligibility now open for Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29

As of May 19, 463,526 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 40,495 second doses.