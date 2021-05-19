COVID-19: 2 deaths, 83 new cases in Nova Scotia as Rankin, Strang set to hold briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Another two people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19, as the province reports 83 new cases on Wednesday.

The people who died were a man in his 60s in the eastern health zone and a woman in her 60s in the central health zone. A total of 74 people in Nova Scotia have now died of COVID-19.

The province is also reporting 164 new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the province down to 1,262.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and the chief medical officer of health are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing this afternoon at 3 p.m. AST.

The 83 new cases include 59 in the central health zone, 19 in the eastern zone, three in the western zone and two in the northern zone.

The province opened up Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 30 and older Monday morning, and Rankin has said the province expects to have all eligible groups open by next week.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.

