Nova Scotia set to provide COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

Nova Scotia’s top doctor and premier are set to provide a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. AT.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

On Sunday, the province returned to triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases — reporting 126 new cases.

The province reported 86 cases on Saturday, which was the first double-digit figure in more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the province opened up Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 30 and older this morning.

More to come.

