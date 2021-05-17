Menu

Health

Nova Scotia set to provide COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 1:08 pm
Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will be providing a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, along with Premier Iain Rankin. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will be providing a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, along with Premier Iain Rankin. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s top doctor and premier are set to provide a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. AT.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia expands vaccine eligibility to people aged 30 and older

On Sunday, the province returned to triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases — reporting 126 new cases.

The province reported 86 cases on Saturday, which was the first double-digit figure in more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the province opened up Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 30 and older this morning.

More to come. 

