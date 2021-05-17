Nova Scotia set to provide COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

Nova Scotia’s top doctor and premier are set to provide a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. AT.
On Sunday, the province returned to triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases — reporting 126 new cases.
The province reported 86 cases on Saturday, which was the first double-digit figure in more than two weeks.
Meanwhile, the province opened up Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 30 and older this morning.
