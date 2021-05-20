COVID-19: Vaccine eligibility now open for Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The change wasn’t announced in a formal release, but people within that age group are now able to book an appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the vaccination appointment website.

As of 11 a.m., many of the available appointments were already booked up, but more appointments will be made available.

Premier Iain Rankin has previously said the province expects to have all eligible groups open by next week.

As of Tuesday, 442,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 40,096 second doses.

