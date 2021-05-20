Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Vaccine eligibility now open for Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 numbers on the decline in Nova Scotia as lockdown extended' COVID-19 numbers on the decline in Nova Scotia as lockdown extended
The province’s COVID numbers are on the decline, but public health officials say it’s still not good enough. They’re extending the province lockdown into June. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The change wasn’t announced in a formal release, but people within that age group are now able to book an appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the vaccination appointment website.

As of 11 a.m., many of the available appointments were already booked up, but more appointments will be made available.

Premier Iain Rankin has previously said the province expects to have all eligible groups open by next week.

As of Tuesday, 442,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 40,096 second doses.

