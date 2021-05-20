Menu

Crime

Barrie, Ont., man charged with domestic, sexual assault, forcible confinement

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 5:51 pm
According to police, a woman reported that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her when she tried to break up with him. View image in full screen
According to police, a woman reported that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her when she tried to break up with him. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 23-year-old Barrie, Ont., man has been charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault after police were called to a local coffee shop in Bradford, Ont., for a report of a threat on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman reported that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her when she tried to break up with him.

Read more: Brampton man charged with luring of underage girl, sexual assault in Essa, Ont.

She also said there had been ongoing verbal and physical abuse over the last number of weeks, according to officers.

The woman described several incidents that included a physical assault, a sexual assault and a forcible confinement.

Trending Stories

Police found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

Read more: Brampton man charged following sexual assault during procedure at medical centre

He was charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and sexual assault.

He was placed under several conditions and released but will appear in court in June.

