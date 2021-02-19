Brampton man charged with luring of underage girl, sexual assault in Essa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been charged with luring an underage person and sexual assault after a girl came forward to police and reported that she had non-consensual, intimate contact with a man in Essa, Ont.

According to police, the girl and the man met through a mutual friend and spoke over Snapchat, a mobile social media platform.

After communicating, the man and girl decided to meet up in person, where police say the man then gave the girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

On Jan. 24, Amir Noori, 24, from Brampton, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of luring someone under 16.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Police say the man accused also goes by the name of Tony Chanso.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and released on a recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of March.

Anyone with knowledge of similar incidents involving Noori and other victims is encouraged to come forward to their nearest police service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.