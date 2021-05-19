Alberta man wanted on nationwide murder warrant turns himself in: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm, B.C., played a small role last week in the arrest of an Alberta man wanted for second-degree murder.

Calgary police say a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Douglas Mathers in the stabbing death of Russell Younker on April 15.

According to Calgary police, the warrant was issued on May 11, with Mathers turning himself in to police in Salmon Arm on May 14.

Mathers was slated to be transported to Alberta, with Calgary police thanking Salmon Arm RCMP for their assistance.

The stabbing allegedly happened during an altercation along 11 Street SW, at the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre.

According to Calgary police, it’s believed the victim and the accused knew each other, and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident that occurred between the two.