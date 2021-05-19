Menu

Crime

Alberta man wanted on nationwide murder warrant turns himself in: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:50 pm
Calgary police said a tip from the public helped them identify the suspect in 49-year-old Russell David Younker's death as 34-year-old Christopher Douglas Mathers. View image in full screen
Calgary police said a tip from the public helped them identify the suspect in 49-year-old Russell David Younker's death as 34-year-old Christopher Douglas Mathers. Calgary Police Service

Police in Salmon Arm, B.C., played a small role last week in the arrest of an Alberta man wanted for second-degree murder.

Calgary police say a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Douglas Mathers in the stabbing death of Russell Younker on April 15.

Read more: Man stabbed in downtown Calgary remembered by friends as search for killer continues

According to Calgary police, the warrant was issued on May 11, with Mathers turning himself in to police in Salmon Arm on May 14.

Mathers was slated to be transported to Alberta, with Calgary police thanking Salmon Arm RCMP for their assistance.

Trending Stories

The stabbing allegedly happened during an altercation along 11 Street SW, at the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Calgary stabbing

According to Calgary police, it’s believed the victim and the accused knew each other, and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident that occurred between the two.

