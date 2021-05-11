Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Calgary stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in the downtown core last month.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 15, killing 49-year-old Russell David Younker.

View image in full screen Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Police said the attack came after an altercation between two people by the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre on 7 Avenue S.W. and 11 Street S.W. at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect ran away, and police said Younker was rushed to hospital where he later died.

View image in full screen Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in southwest Calgary on Thursday night. Mike Hills/Global News

On Tuesday, police said a tip from the public helped them identify the suspect in Younker’s death as 34-year-old Christopher Douglas Mathers.

“Investigators attempted to locate the suspect, only to learn the man had moved out of his residence and potentially left Calgary,” police said in a news release.

View image in full screen Calgary police said a tip from the public helped them identify the suspect in 49-year-old Russell David Younker’s death as 34-year-old Christopher Douglas Mathers. Calgary Police Service handout

Police believe Mathers, who is wanted for second-degree murder, has connections to London, Ont., Halifax, N.S. and British Columbia.

Police describe him as being six foot one inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“It is believed the victim and the accused knew each other and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident that occurred between the two,” police said.

Investigators are still hoping to speak with a potential witness, described as wearing a blue hoodie with a red logo on the front, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a backpack.

View image in full screen Do you recognize this man? If so, call Calgary police. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information on Mathers’ whereabouts or the identity of the witness is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

