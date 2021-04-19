Man stabbed in downtown Calgary remembered by friends as search for killer continues

Friends of a man killed in a stabbing in downtown Calgary last week are still trying to come to grips with the death as police continue to search for the person responsible.
The stabbing happened on Thursday, April 15, killing 49-year-old Russell David Younker.
Police said the attack happened after an altercation between two people by the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre on 7 Avenue Southwest and 11 Street Southwest at around 6:20 p.m.
The suspect fled on foot and police said Younker was rushed to hospital where he later died.
On Friday, police released photos and a video of a man and a woman that they are hoping to speak with regarding the death, saying they could have “information that would be valuable to the investigation.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
