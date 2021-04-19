Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed in downtown Calgary remembered by friends as search for killer continues

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Friends of a man killed in a stabbing in downtown Calgary last week are still trying to come to grips with the death as police continue to search for the person responsible.

The stabbing happened on Thursday, April 15, killing 49-year-old Russell David Younker.

Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Police said the attack happened after an altercation between two people by the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre on 7 Avenue Southwest and 11 Street Southwest at around 6:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled on foot and police said Younker was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Trending Stories
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Read more: Man found stabbed in downtown Calgary dies in hospital: police

On Friday, police released photos and a video of a man and a woman that they are hoping to speak with regarding the death, saying they could have “information that would be valuable to the investigation.”

Calgary police are hoping to speak with the people seen in these pictures in connection to the death of Russell David Younker on April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are hoping to speak with the people seen in these pictures in connection to the death of Russell David Younker on April 15, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeHomicideCalgary PoliceSuspicious DeathCPSCalgary Police HomicideRuss YounkerRussell David YounkerRussell YounkerWest downtown Calgary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers