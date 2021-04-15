Man fighting for his life in hospital after being found stabbed in Calgary alley

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

Officers were called to an alley in the 1100-block of 8 Avenue S.W. at 6:25 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained numerous, serious stab wounds and he was taken to hospital.

Police said the crime scene has been contained but at this point they had yet to identify a potential suspect or suspects.

