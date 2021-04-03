Menu

Crime

1 person injured in Calgary LRT stabbing

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 2:42 pm
Police responded to a stabbing in Calgary on Friday, April 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Police responded to a stabbing in Calgary on Friday, April 2, 2021. File/Global News

Calgary police said several people were taken into custody after a stabbing and bear-spray incident on a train at Marlborough LRT Station late Friday night.

One man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back, officers said.

Police said during the altercation, someone flashed a gun and took off. Officers later found the gun.

Police located the injured man in Applewood Park.

No one else was seriously injured, and no charges have been laid yet.

Calgary Police Calgary Stabbing Stabbing Calgary Calgary LRT station stabbing Marlborough LRT Station Calgary Marlborough stabbing Marlborough LRT Station stabbing

