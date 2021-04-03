1 person injured in Calgary LRT stabbing

Calgary police said several people were taken into custody after a stabbing and bear-spray incident on a train at Marlborough LRT Station late Friday night.
One man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back, officers said.
Police said during the altercation, someone flashed a gun and took off. Officers later found the gun.
Police located the injured man in Applewood Park.
No one else was seriously injured, and no charges have been laid yet.
