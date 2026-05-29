Man found dead near Manitoba self-storage compound, Ontario man charged

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A murder charge has been laid after a Manitoba man was found dead near an enflamed car in a self-storage compound.

The body of the 52-year-old man from Carman was found near a burning vehicle in the storage facility in the community on Monday at around 1:15 a.m. An autopsy determined he died as a result of a homicide, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.

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Mounties arrested two people in relation to the investigation on Wednesday, but only laid charges against 44-year-old Gordon Blaine McTaggart from Killarney, Ont., the release said.

The Ontario man was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. A 36-year-old woman was released without charges “as it was determined she had no involvement in this homicide,” police said.

The RCMP Major Crime Services unit will continue to investigate.