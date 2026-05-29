Man found dead near Manitoba self-storage compound, Ontario man charged

A murder charge has been laid after a Manitoba man was found dead near an enflamed car in a self-storage compound.
The body of the 52-year-old man from Carman was found near a burning vehicle in the storage facility in the community on Monday at around 1:15 a.m. An autopsy determined he died as a result of a homicide, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.
Get breaking National news
Mounties arrested two people in relation to the investigation on Wednesday, but only laid charges against 44-year-old Gordon Blaine McTaggart from Killarney, Ont., the release said.
- Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide, will see murder charges dropped
- Murder charges laid after Sargent Avenue assault turns fatal
- RCMP major crimes investigating aggravated assault involving vehicle in Evansburg
- ‘A web of deceit’: Closing arguments heard at Toronto BBQ smoke murder trial
The Ontario man was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. A 36-year-old woman was released without charges “as it was determined she had no involvement in this homicide,” police said.
The RCMP Major Crime Services unit will continue to investigate.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.