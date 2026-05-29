Toronto man arrested as second suspect in targeted shooting in Peterborough

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A second arrest has been made in connection with what police called a “targeted” shooting in Peterborough, Ont., in early March.

The March 8 afternoon shooting at a George Street North apartment on March 8 resulted in one woman being airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Two days later, Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts said the shooting was connected to the “drug subculture” and that a Peterborough couple were victims of a robbery over money.

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Police said during the robbery, there was a physical confrontation and that a 39-year-old Peterborough woman was shot. A 47-year-old Peterborough man was not injured.

One suspect, a 23-year-old Oshawa man, was arrested on March 18 in Oshawa and faces nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

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Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect in Toronto following the search of a residence on May 27.

A 24-year-old Toronto man was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault and robbery using a firearm.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on May 28.

“The Peterborough Police Service is not looking for any other suspects in connection with this incident and thanks the Toronto Police Service for their assistance with investigation,” police stated on Friday.